Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
66 BIGHORN CYN
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

66 BIGHORN CYN

66 Bighorn Canyon · No Longer Available
Location

66 Bighorn Canyon, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Stunning and spacious home designed for optimal usage flexibility. Multiple office/study areas or extra living space located throughout the home. Guest bedroom downstairs with connected space perfect for office/study area, kids game room or seating area. Flex room can be used as a fourth bedroom or private office. Main master suite upstairs features large walk-in closet and private balcony overlooking the country side with a view all the way to downtown. Secondary bedroom upstairs features full bathroom and huge walk-in closet making it another master bedroom. Large living areas on each floor. Manicured front yard with beautiful landscaping. Landscaping maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 BIGHORN CYN have any available units?
66 BIGHORN CYN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 BIGHORN CYN have?
Some of 66 BIGHORN CYN's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 BIGHORN CYN currently offering any rent specials?
66 BIGHORN CYN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 BIGHORN CYN pet-friendly?
No, 66 BIGHORN CYN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 66 BIGHORN CYN offer parking?
Yes, 66 BIGHORN CYN offers parking.
Does 66 BIGHORN CYN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 BIGHORN CYN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 BIGHORN CYN have a pool?
No, 66 BIGHORN CYN does not have a pool.
Does 66 BIGHORN CYN have accessible units?
No, 66 BIGHORN CYN does not have accessible units.
Does 66 BIGHORN CYN have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 BIGHORN CYN does not have units with dishwashers.

