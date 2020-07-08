66 BIGHORN CYN

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Stunning and spacious home designed for optimal usage flexibility. Multiple office/study areas or extra living space located throughout the home. Guest bedroom downstairs with connected space perfect for office/study area, kids game room or seating area. Flex room can be used as a fourth bedroom or private office. Main master suite upstairs features large walk-in closet and private balcony overlooking the country side with a view all the way to downtown. Secondary bedroom upstairs features full bathroom and huge walk-in closet making it another master bedroom. Large living areas on each floor. Manicured front yard with beautiful landscaping. Landscaping maintenance included.