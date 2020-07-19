All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:04 AM

66 BEACON BAY

66 Beacon Bay · No Longer Available
Location

66 Beacon Bay, San Antonio, TX 78239

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely brick home is located in close proximity to Randolph AFB, SAMMC along with plenty of shopping and entertainment. Lower level has tile throughout, kitchen has fridge, dishwasher, smooth cook-top stove along with a microwave. Dining room is separate from family room. All spacious bedrooms are located upstairs and have ceiling fans. Master suite is separate for additional privacy and has full bath and walk-in closet. Back yard has covered patio and privacy fence. Will be a great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 BEACON BAY have any available units?
66 BEACON BAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 BEACON BAY have?
Some of 66 BEACON BAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 BEACON BAY currently offering any rent specials?
66 BEACON BAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 BEACON BAY pet-friendly?
No, 66 BEACON BAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 66 BEACON BAY offer parking?
Yes, 66 BEACON BAY offers parking.
Does 66 BEACON BAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 BEACON BAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 BEACON BAY have a pool?
No, 66 BEACON BAY does not have a pool.
Does 66 BEACON BAY have accessible units?
No, 66 BEACON BAY does not have accessible units.
Does 66 BEACON BAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 BEACON BAY has units with dishwashers.
