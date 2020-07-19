66 BEACON BAY

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely brick home is located in close proximity to Randolph AFB, SAMMC along with plenty of shopping and entertainment. Lower level has tile throughout, kitchen has fridge, dishwasher, smooth cook-top stove along with a microwave. Dining room is separate from family room. All spacious bedrooms are located upstairs and have ceiling fans. Master suite is separate for additional privacy and has full bath and walk-in closet. Back yard has covered patio and privacy fence. Will be a great place to call home.