Amenities

in unit laundry furnished refrigerator

Ready for immediate move in and super clean. Formerly an AirBnb converted to a rental. Completely furnished! Just bring your clothes! Looking for a short term rental on a month to month basis. $1300 per month includes everything needed on live on - Washer, Dryer, Beds, Bedding, Table and Chairs, Kitchen Supplies, Fridge....Similar to Corporate Housing but for anyone.