633 S ST MARYS

633 South Saint Mary's Street · (210) 255-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

633 South Saint Mary's Street, San Antonio, TX 78205
Downtown San Antonio

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
gym
bike storage
yoga
Live right on the Riverwalk in gorgeous, downtown San Antonio. You will be able to walk to the Blue Star Arts Complex, the King William District and Southtown. Not only is the location amazing, the features and amenities on-site will blow you away! Enjoy the following: Elaborate Fitness Center Yoga/Pilates/Barre Studio Resident lounge with TVs Private work areas and conference room Chef kitchen with an entertaining dining room Outdoor hammocks Bicycle storage lockers Off-leash dog run The interiors here are spectacular and feature ten-foot ceilings with floor to ceiling windows, a washer/dryer, walk-in closets, framed bathroom mirrors and sleek wood flooring. Many of the apartments offer breathtaking skyline and river views. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 S ST MARYS have any available units?
633 S ST MARYS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 633 S ST MARYS have?
Some of 633 S ST MARYS's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 S ST MARYS currently offering any rent specials?
633 S ST MARYS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 S ST MARYS pet-friendly?
No, 633 S ST MARYS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 633 S ST MARYS offer parking?
No, 633 S ST MARYS does not offer parking.
Does 633 S ST MARYS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 633 S ST MARYS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 S ST MARYS have a pool?
No, 633 S ST MARYS does not have a pool.
Does 633 S ST MARYS have accessible units?
No, 633 S ST MARYS does not have accessible units.
Does 633 S ST MARYS have units with dishwashers?
No, 633 S ST MARYS does not have units with dishwashers.
