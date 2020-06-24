6307 Melanzane Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

BRAND NEW 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in Premier Section of Tesoro Ridge Subdivision with Beautiful Curb Appeal and Extended Driveways for Ample Parking. Hardwood Design Tile Flooring Throughout the Downstairs Part of Unit. Granite Counter Tops Throughout. Breakfast Bar in Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances. Raised Ceiling with Luxurious Crawford Crown Molding in Living Room. Master Suite with Raised Ceiling and Large Walk-in Closet. Utility Room with Washer/Dryer Hookups.



Great Location with Easy Access to IH-35 and Loop 1604. Just Minutes to Comanche Lookout Park.



$1300/mo. Rent and Security Deposit. Tenant Pays Additional $60/mo for Water and Sewer service. Pets Negotiable. Application Fee Non-Refundable.



Will Not Last Long! Call Brady at 210-995-1084 or at rivercitypropertymgmt@gmail.com for Showing.