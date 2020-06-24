All apartments in San Antonio
6307 Melanzane Avenue
6307 Melanzane Avenue

6307 Melanzane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6307 Melanzane Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

BRAND NEW 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in Premier Section of Tesoro Ridge Subdivision with Beautiful Curb Appeal and Extended Driveways for Ample Parking. Hardwood Design Tile Flooring Throughout the Downstairs Part of Unit. Granite Counter Tops Throughout. Breakfast Bar in Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances. Raised Ceiling with Luxurious Crawford Crown Molding in Living Room. Master Suite with Raised Ceiling and Large Walk-in Closet. Utility Room with Washer/Dryer Hookups.

Great Location with Easy Access to IH-35 and Loop 1604. Just Minutes to Comanche Lookout Park.

$1300/mo. Rent and Security Deposit. Tenant Pays Additional $60/mo for Water and Sewer service. Pets Negotiable. Application Fee Non-Refundable.

Will Not Last Long! Call Brady at 210-995-1084 or at rivercitypropertymgmt@gmail.com for Showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6307 Melanzane Avenue have any available units?
6307 Melanzane Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6307 Melanzane Avenue have?
Some of 6307 Melanzane Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6307 Melanzane Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6307 Melanzane Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6307 Melanzane Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6307 Melanzane Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6307 Melanzane Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6307 Melanzane Avenue offers parking.
Does 6307 Melanzane Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6307 Melanzane Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6307 Melanzane Avenue have a pool?
No, 6307 Melanzane Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6307 Melanzane Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6307 Melanzane Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6307 Melanzane Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6307 Melanzane Avenue has units with dishwashers.
