This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Historic Dignowity Hill District overlooks the Lockwood Park with a spectacular view of downtown San Antonio! This house features original hardwood floors, builtins, spacious kitchen, a great backyard for entertaining, and a washer and dryer. Close proximity to the Hays St Bridge, amazing eats and places to grab a drink, the Riverwalk, Southtown, Salado Creek, Pearl Brewery, and major highways. You will love living in this neighborhood!