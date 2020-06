Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

RECENTLY UPDATED with new flooring and appliances! Spacious Home w/ two Living Areas, Two Dining Areas. Kitchen Has Huge Island, Nice Breakfast Area w/Bay Window. All Bedrooms Up. Large Master Suite. Master Bath Has Separate Vanities, Dual Closets, Separate Shower and Garden Tub. Very Close to Shopping, Entertainment, Schools. Tenants enrolled in mandatory filter replacement program. Don't miss out on this beautiful home!