Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO UTSA, LACANTERA, AND MUCH MORE. SPLIT LEVEL PLAN. HUGE LIVING AREA, BIG KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS, A SECOND FULL KITCHEN, 4 BIG BEDROOMS INCLUDING MASTER WITH A DECK, BIG BATH ROOM AND TWO CLOSETS. TILE FLOORS THRU OUT. SPLIT PLAN FEATURES A 3RD LEVEL WITH FAMILY ROOM AND FIREPLACE. COVERED PATIO IN BACK, DECK OF MASTER AND MOORE. BIG GARAGE WITH WORKSHOP/STORAGE ROOM. WILL DISCOUNT 100.00 FOR 24 PLUS MONTH LEASE. MOVE IN NOW.