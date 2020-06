Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

~Beautiful 3/2 single story home in Pecan Hill~Great location near the Medical Center, UTSA, & USAA~Open floorplan with a spacious living area~Kitchen w/lots of cabinets & counterspace~Tiled dining area~All appliances included~Master BR is split from the other bedrooms & has a huge walk-in closet~Master bathroom has a double vanity & garden tub~Small yard for low-maintenance lifestyle~1 car attached garage w/opener~Hurry on this one!!!~Pets negotiable, no aggressive breeds~