You will love this quaint 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom on Grayson St. New Flooring. Ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. Video showings available. Three blocks from the Pearl Market. Very Close to Ft. Sam Houston and University of Incarnate Word. CALL TODAY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 603 E Grayson St have any available units?
603 E Grayson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.