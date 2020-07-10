All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 603 E Grayson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
603 E Grayson St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:35 PM

603 E Grayson St

603 East Grayson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

603 East Grayson Street, San Antonio, TX 78208

Amenities

gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
You will love this quaint 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom on Grayson St. New Flooring. Ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. Video showings available. Three blocks from the Pearl Market. Very Close to Ft. Sam Houston and University of Incarnate Word. CALL TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 E Grayson St have any available units?
603 E Grayson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 603 E Grayson St currently offering any rent specials?
603 E Grayson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 E Grayson St pet-friendly?
No, 603 E Grayson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 603 E Grayson St offer parking?
No, 603 E Grayson St does not offer parking.
Does 603 E Grayson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 E Grayson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 E Grayson St have a pool?
Yes, 603 E Grayson St has a pool.
Does 603 E Grayson St have accessible units?
No, 603 E Grayson St does not have accessible units.
Does 603 E Grayson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 E Grayson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 E Grayson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 E Grayson St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anthony at Canyon Springs
24245 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78258
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
Agave
633 S Saint Marys St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road
San Antonio, TX 78219
The Abbey at Medical Center
5450 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
5 Fifty
550 Heimer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road
San Antonio, TX 78258
Auburn Creek Apartments
4411 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio