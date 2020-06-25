All apartments in San Antonio
6019 Redbrook Dr
6019 Redbrook Dr

6019 Redbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6019 Redbrook Drive, San Antonio, TX 78242

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Great 3 bedroom home near Lackland AFB and walking distance from the elementary school. this home is full of charm with a covered back patio and a large tree for shade in the back yard. The front yard is beautiful and has a covered car port.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6019 Redbrook Dr have any available units?
6019 Redbrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6019 Redbrook Dr have?
Some of 6019 Redbrook Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6019 Redbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6019 Redbrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6019 Redbrook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6019 Redbrook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6019 Redbrook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6019 Redbrook Dr offers parking.
Does 6019 Redbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6019 Redbrook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6019 Redbrook Dr have a pool?
No, 6019 Redbrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6019 Redbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 6019 Redbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6019 Redbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6019 Redbrook Dr has units with dishwashers.
