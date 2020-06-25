Great 3 bedroom home near Lackland AFB and walking distance from the elementary school. this home is full of charm with a covered back patio and a large tree for shade in the back yard. The front yard is beautiful and has a covered car port.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6019 Redbrook Dr have any available units?
6019 Redbrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.