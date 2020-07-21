All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:29 AM

6014 Loch Maree

6014 Loch Maree · No Longer Available
Location

6014 Loch Maree, San Antonio, TX 78240
Alamo Farmsteads

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous 2 Bedroom/2 Bath duplex close to the medical center area just off Babcock at Huebner. Both bedrooms with full bathrooms upstairs. New carpet in bedrooms and stairwell. Enter into a large living space with fireplace. Galley kitchen and dining room overlook the backyard. Refrigerator included. Large pantry. 2-car garage. Wash/dryer hook ups in garage. Shaded & fenced backyard. Close to so much shopping, restaurants, entertainment, schools and major employers. House vacant & ready for a quick move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6014 Loch Maree have any available units?
6014 Loch Maree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6014 Loch Maree have?
Some of 6014 Loch Maree's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6014 Loch Maree currently offering any rent specials?
6014 Loch Maree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 Loch Maree pet-friendly?
No, 6014 Loch Maree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6014 Loch Maree offer parking?
Yes, 6014 Loch Maree offers parking.
Does 6014 Loch Maree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6014 Loch Maree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 Loch Maree have a pool?
No, 6014 Loch Maree does not have a pool.
Does 6014 Loch Maree have accessible units?
No, 6014 Loch Maree does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 Loch Maree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6014 Loch Maree has units with dishwashers.
