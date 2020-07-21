6014 Loch Maree

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous 2 Bedroom/2 Bath duplex close to the medical center area just off Babcock at Huebner. Both bedrooms with full bathrooms upstairs. New carpet in bedrooms and stairwell. Enter into a large living space with fireplace. Galley kitchen and dining room overlook the backyard. Refrigerator included. Large pantry. 2-car garage. Wash/dryer hook ups in garage. Shaded & fenced backyard. Close to so much shopping, restaurants, entertainment, schools and major employers. House vacant & ready for a quick move-in.