Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Open floor plan living with upgraded style. On fully grassed grounds this beautiful home is graced laminate flooring throughout. The large living room is the focal point of the home, accompanied by a bright kitchen and expansive dining space looking out to the rear patio and backyard. The bathroom has a modern design with newly tiled walls in the bathtub/shower. Conveniently located on a VIA bus route and a short walk to Wagner High School. Don't miss this opportunity!