Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5926 Poesta

5926 Poesta · No Longer Available
Location

5926 Poesta, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Blakeford floorplan is a dynamite 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5926 Poesta have any available units?
5926 Poesta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5926 Poesta currently offering any rent specials?
5926 Poesta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5926 Poesta pet-friendly?
Yes, 5926 Poesta is pet friendly.
Does 5926 Poesta offer parking?
Yes, 5926 Poesta offers parking.
Does 5926 Poesta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5926 Poesta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5926 Poesta have a pool?
No, 5926 Poesta does not have a pool.
Does 5926 Poesta have accessible units?
No, 5926 Poesta does not have accessible units.
Does 5926 Poesta have units with dishwashers?
No, 5926 Poesta does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5926 Poesta have units with air conditioning?
No, 5926 Poesta does not have units with air conditioning.

