Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

5903 Oak Run

5903 Oak Run Street · No Longer Available
Location

5903 Oak Run Street, San Antonio, TX 78247
Hill Country

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MUST SEE!! Gorgeous Renovated Three Bedroom Home On Corner Lot!! MOVE IN READY!! - APPLY NOW!!! THIS HOME WILL WON'T LAST LONG! Gorgeous three bedroom home with open floor plan, updated flooring throughout, and so much more! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and upgraded counter-tops and fixtures! The home is located on a corner lot with a beautifully fenced back yard perfect for entertaining, or enjoying a cool summer night!

Schedule A Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/79f92c605f

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-51804d59-f69c-4edc-9ce8-bfd9cc921ecb

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5772048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5903 Oak Run have any available units?
5903 Oak Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5903 Oak Run have?
Some of 5903 Oak Run's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5903 Oak Run currently offering any rent specials?
5903 Oak Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5903 Oak Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 5903 Oak Run is pet friendly.
Does 5903 Oak Run offer parking?
Yes, 5903 Oak Run offers parking.
Does 5903 Oak Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5903 Oak Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5903 Oak Run have a pool?
No, 5903 Oak Run does not have a pool.
Does 5903 Oak Run have accessible units?
No, 5903 Oak Run does not have accessible units.
Does 5903 Oak Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5903 Oak Run has units with dishwashers.

