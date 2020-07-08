5903 Oak Run

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

MUST SEE!! Gorgeous Renovated Three Bedroom Home On Corner Lot!! MOVE IN READY!! - APPLY NOW!!! THIS HOME WILL WON'T LAST LONG! Gorgeous three bedroom home with open floor plan, updated flooring throughout, and so much more! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and upgraded counter-tops and fixtures! The home is located on a corner lot with a beautifully fenced back yard perfect for entertaining, or enjoying a cool summer night!



Schedule A Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/79f92c605f



Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-51804d59-f69c-4edc-9ce8-bfd9cc921ecb



Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



(RLNE5772048)