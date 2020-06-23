5827 Bronco Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities game room garage

- This is a really great House! it is a 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath, with a 2 car garage. As you enter the property you are greeted by a long hallway and immediately to the right you see an office area then comes the formal dining area which opens up to the living room and is connected to the kitchen area. Kitchen appliances are upgraded. Upstairs at the top of the landing you come upon the game room and the 4 bedrooms. Master has a beautiful ceiling and bath features double vanity and separate shower and bath. $500.00 non-refundable cleaning fee. Sorry, no pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4645314)