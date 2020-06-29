5738 Stiffkey Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently updated paint and carpet and new appliances. 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. There is an additional room off the back used as a large utility room and an additional flex space with window unit. Great location near highways and shopping. Large corner lot with lots of trees. Walking distance to school. Available Now! Water included in rent.

Contact us to schedule a showing.