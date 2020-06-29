Recently updated paint and carpet and new appliances. 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. There is an additional room off the back used as a large utility room and an additional flex space with window unit. Great location near highways and shopping. Large corner lot with lots of trees. Walking distance to school. Available Now! Water included in rent. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5738 Stiffkey Drive have any available units?
5738 Stiffkey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.