San Antonio, TX
5711 Timberhurst
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

5711 Timberhurst

5711 Timberhurst · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

5711 Timberhurst, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 story 3 bed | 2 bath and over 2100sq.ft! Located in a Silver Creek -

Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Inquire with Management. If pets is accepted by owner, registration & screening of pet is required @ a cost of $20 for 1 & $15 for the 2nd through PetScreening.com. A $250 deposit will be due per approved pet at move in and a $25 mo they pet rent per pet.

***Important Information For Leasing***
$150 administrative fee will be due upon approval. Signed lease and Security Deposit of $1,475 will be due within 48 hours of approval.

Tenant pays:

*Electric, gas, water/sewer & garbage pick-up to utility providers.

*If access to neighborhood amenities (if applicable to neighborhood) is desired, tenant must pay user fees & applicable access devices.

We require tenant to hold a Tenant's Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $100,000 per occurrence throughout the duration of the lease. The homeowner must be listed as an additional interest.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (at least 3 times the rental amount in gross income) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

Full Rental Criteria is listed on our website HallmarkPropertyTx.com under the Properties tab.

(RLNE5086759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5711 Timberhurst have any available units?
5711 Timberhurst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5711 Timberhurst currently offering any rent specials?
5711 Timberhurst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5711 Timberhurst pet-friendly?
Yes, 5711 Timberhurst is pet friendly.
Does 5711 Timberhurst offer parking?
No, 5711 Timberhurst does not offer parking.
Does 5711 Timberhurst have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5711 Timberhurst does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5711 Timberhurst have a pool?
No, 5711 Timberhurst does not have a pool.
Does 5711 Timberhurst have accessible units?
No, 5711 Timberhurst does not have accessible units.
Does 5711 Timberhurst have units with dishwashers?
No, 5711 Timberhurst does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5711 Timberhurst have units with air conditioning?
No, 5711 Timberhurst does not have units with air conditioning.
