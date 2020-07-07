All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:45 AM

5638 SPRING MOON ST

5638 Spring Moon · No Longer Available
Location

5638 Spring Moon, San Antonio, TX 78247
Spring Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020. Minimum credit score 675. Very well maintained, super-clean garden home in great location! Open floor plan, laminate floors throughout, tile in bathrooms & kitchen. Updated ceiling fans, range, microwave & kitchen lighting. Updated kitchen sink w/updated removable faucet. High ceiling in living room w/wood burning fireplace. Covered deck & low maintenance yard w/green belt in back! Washer and dryer included if needed (maintained at tenant's cost). Close to schools, Randolph Base & shopping. Large 2-car garage! Click the "Additional Information" button to see Pet Selection Criteria, Tenant Selection Criteria, Lease Application, and other important information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5638 SPRING MOON ST have any available units?
5638 SPRING MOON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5638 SPRING MOON ST have?
Some of 5638 SPRING MOON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5638 SPRING MOON ST currently offering any rent specials?
5638 SPRING MOON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5638 SPRING MOON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 5638 SPRING MOON ST is pet friendly.
Does 5638 SPRING MOON ST offer parking?
Yes, 5638 SPRING MOON ST offers parking.
Does 5638 SPRING MOON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5638 SPRING MOON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5638 SPRING MOON ST have a pool?
No, 5638 SPRING MOON ST does not have a pool.
Does 5638 SPRING MOON ST have accessible units?
No, 5638 SPRING MOON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5638 SPRING MOON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5638 SPRING MOON ST does not have units with dishwashers.

