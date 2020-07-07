5638 SPRING MOON ST

Amenities

AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020. Minimum credit score 675. Very well maintained, super-clean garden home in great location! Open floor plan, laminate floors throughout, tile in bathrooms & kitchen. Updated ceiling fans, range, microwave & kitchen lighting. Updated kitchen sink w/updated removable faucet. High ceiling in living room w/wood burning fireplace. Covered deck & low maintenance yard w/green belt in back! Washer and dryer included if needed (maintained at tenant's cost). Close to schools, Randolph Base & shopping. Large 2-car garage! Click the "Additional Information" button to see Pet Selection Criteria, Tenant Selection Criteria, Lease Application, and other important information.