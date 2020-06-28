5610 Cielo Ranch

Amenities
4BR 3BTH 2774 sq ft house located in the lovely community of Northeast Crossing This house boasts dual master suites, one down, one upstairs & has all the amenities & conveniences that anyone could ever need. Be the first to call this house HOME! This spacious 2 story home is a dream for entertaining! Large open floor plan leads into the large backyard with privacy fence. All stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. An extra game room upstairs and a quite office/study off main living area.