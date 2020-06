Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful two story home with spacious rooms and a nice size loft/game room. Located at back of subdivision so its quiet and no traffic with large backyard against a greenbelt. Entrance to subdivision has security cameras. Few minutes from I-410, not far from major shopping centers and fine dining. Ceiling fans, high ceilings, granite countertops in kitchen. Refrigerator included. Well maintained. COME SEE YOUR NEW HOME!