Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:34 PM

5427 Spring Walk

5427 Spring Walk · No Longer Available
Location

5427 Spring Walk, San Antonio, TX 78247
Spring Creek

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
game room
range
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b614e1301e ----
Quick Move In! Security Deposit $1,725 * Cleaning Deposit $300 * Come view this beautiful 2 story bedroom home * 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bathrooms * Open floor plan with 2 living areas or make the 2nd area a game room! * Large kitchen comes with black appliances, lots of counter top space and plenty of cabinets * 2 car garage * Near Randolph AFB, Ft. Sam Houston, shopping areas close by and super schools!

Min/Max Months: 12/36

Ceiling Fan
Living/Dining Room Combo
Loft
Stove
Utility Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5427 Spring Walk have any available units?
5427 Spring Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5427 Spring Walk have?
Some of 5427 Spring Walk's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5427 Spring Walk currently offering any rent specials?
5427 Spring Walk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5427 Spring Walk pet-friendly?
No, 5427 Spring Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5427 Spring Walk offer parking?
Yes, 5427 Spring Walk does offer parking.
Does 5427 Spring Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5427 Spring Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5427 Spring Walk have a pool?
No, 5427 Spring Walk does not have a pool.
Does 5427 Spring Walk have accessible units?
No, 5427 Spring Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 5427 Spring Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 5427 Spring Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
