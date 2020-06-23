All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 3 2020 at 10:14 AM

542 LYNX MTN

542 Lynx Mountain · No Longer Available
Location

542 Lynx Mountain, San Antonio, TX 78251
Sierra Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great floor plan, Northside Schools. You must come see it! 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an additional office. Office has French doors and hardwood floors. Hardwood floors . Some upgraded window covers. Office could be used as another bedroom Home has a nice covered back patio to enjoy BBQ or just the summer breeze. Home located near shopping centers, near Seaworld, Lackland, also close to the 151 corridor easy to get to where ever you need to go, Fridge is AS IS. ** New AC & Water Heater to be install

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 542 LYNX MTN have any available units?
542 LYNX MTN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 542 LYNX MTN have?
Some of 542 LYNX MTN's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 542 LYNX MTN currently offering any rent specials?
542 LYNX MTN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 542 LYNX MTN pet-friendly?
No, 542 LYNX MTN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 542 LYNX MTN offer parking?
Yes, 542 LYNX MTN does offer parking.
Does 542 LYNX MTN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 542 LYNX MTN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 542 LYNX MTN have a pool?
No, 542 LYNX MTN does not have a pool.
Does 542 LYNX MTN have accessible units?
No, 542 LYNX MTN does not have accessible units.
Does 542 LYNX MTN have units with dishwashers?
No, 542 LYNX MTN does not have units with dishwashers.
