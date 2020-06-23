542 LYNX MTN

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Great floor plan, Northside Schools. You must come see it! 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an additional office. Office has French doors and hardwood floors. Hardwood floors . Some upgraded window covers. Office could be used as another bedroom Home has a nice covered back patio to enjoy BBQ or just the summer breeze. Home located near shopping centers, near Seaworld, Lackland, also close to the 151 corridor easy to get to where ever you need to go, Fridge is AS IS. ** New AC & Water Heater to be install