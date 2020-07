Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

WON'T LAST! GREAT FLOOR PLAN, ROUNDED CORNERS, HIGH CEILINGS, CERAMIC TILE FLOORS. BEAUTIFUL MATURE TREES, PRIVATE BACKYARD FOR PARTIES, COVERED PATIO. THE BEST COMMUNITY POOL....FUN, FUN, FUN FOR THE FAMILY. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND FREEWAYS. RECENTLY, NEW FIBERGLASS LAMINATE HARDWOOD FLOORS DOWNSTAIRS. GREAT FOR THE FAMILY. SPACIOUS AND PRIVACY IN BACKYARD. BEAUTIFUL HOME! AVAILABLE AROUND AUGUST 1ST. GRAB IT BEFORE SCHOOL STARTS!