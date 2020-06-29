All apartments in San Antonio
5411 PAWTUCKET DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5411 PAWTUCKET DR

5411 Pawtucket Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5411 Pawtucket Drive, San Antonio, TX 78230
Vance Jackson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Kitchen has granite counters w/ stone backsplash. Plantation shutters, recessed lighting, neutral colors, carpet-tile-wood flooring, cement walk around house, circular driveway, sprinkler sys., shed & 3 car oversized garage w/work area. Carpet replaced Jan 2109. Beautiful walk-in master shower w/double shower fixtures. Lots of storage, large utility. Large backyard. 3 car garage! No smoking permitted in home. Pets will be approved on case by case basis. Pet Deposits: $650for 1st pet & $250 for 2nd pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5411 PAWTUCKET DR have any available units?
5411 PAWTUCKET DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5411 PAWTUCKET DR have?
Some of 5411 PAWTUCKET DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5411 PAWTUCKET DR currently offering any rent specials?
5411 PAWTUCKET DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5411 PAWTUCKET DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5411 PAWTUCKET DR is pet friendly.
Does 5411 PAWTUCKET DR offer parking?
Yes, 5411 PAWTUCKET DR offers parking.
Does 5411 PAWTUCKET DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5411 PAWTUCKET DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5411 PAWTUCKET DR have a pool?
No, 5411 PAWTUCKET DR does not have a pool.
Does 5411 PAWTUCKET DR have accessible units?
No, 5411 PAWTUCKET DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5411 PAWTUCKET DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5411 PAWTUCKET DR does not have units with dishwashers.
