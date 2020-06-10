All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5326 Timber Fern St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5326 Timber Fern St
Last updated November 9 2019 at 8:35 AM

5326 Timber Fern St

5326 Timber Fern Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5326 Timber Fern Street, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bed 2 bath home located in Great Northwest. This property has an open floor plan and separate dining room. Master bath & closet have been remodeled to tile flooring and large ceramic tiled shower. Backyard is very large and comes with a large covered patio! Come see today. No pets allowed. ***$500 off first month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5326 Timber Fern St have any available units?
5326 Timber Fern St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5326 Timber Fern St have?
Some of 5326 Timber Fern St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5326 Timber Fern St currently offering any rent specials?
5326 Timber Fern St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5326 Timber Fern St pet-friendly?
No, 5326 Timber Fern St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5326 Timber Fern St offer parking?
No, 5326 Timber Fern St does not offer parking.
Does 5326 Timber Fern St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5326 Timber Fern St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5326 Timber Fern St have a pool?
No, 5326 Timber Fern St does not have a pool.
Does 5326 Timber Fern St have accessible units?
No, 5326 Timber Fern St does not have accessible units.
Does 5326 Timber Fern St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5326 Timber Fern St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillstone at Prue
6674 Prue Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road
San Antonio, TX 78209
Anthony at Canyon Springs
24245 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78258
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Southline
226 Newell Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78215
The BLVD at Medical Center
4980 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240
French Place
109 W French Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
El Mirador
3518 Grant Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78201

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio