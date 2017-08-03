All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 527 Bridle Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
527 Bridle Ridge
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:40 PM

527 Bridle Ridge

527 Bridle Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

527 Bridle Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78227
Valley High North

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 Bridle Ridge have any available units?
527 Bridle Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 527 Bridle Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
527 Bridle Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 Bridle Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 527 Bridle Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 527 Bridle Ridge offer parking?
No, 527 Bridle Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 527 Bridle Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 Bridle Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 Bridle Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 527 Bridle Ridge has a pool.
Does 527 Bridle Ridge have accessible units?
No, 527 Bridle Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 527 Bridle Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 Bridle Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 527 Bridle Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 527 Bridle Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Move Cross Country
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc at Wall Street
11700 Wallstreet
San Antonio, TX 78230
Brynwood Apartments
8711 Bowens Crossing
San Antonio, TX 78250
Los Robles
20838 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78260
The Atlee
402 Holland Ave
San Antonio, TX 78212
Contigo Westover Hills
10800 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Cornerstone
1002 Grosvenor Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78221
The Redland
18979 Redland Rd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Citadel at Westpointe
438 Richland Hills Drive
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio