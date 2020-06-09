525 Prado Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2bed 1 bath home shows very well! It is located on a good sized corner lot , securely gated with a long paved covered driveway for your vehicles. Vaulted ceilings and a great deal of potential as this can either be a sizable 2 bedrooms OR easily made into 3 bedrooms with the current layout. Covered porch on both sides and plenty of yard in the rear! A fourth room located behind the kitchen makes for a good utility room. Owner agrees to rent at $1095 with fridge n stove provided by owner. Please call Mark Perez (210)215-6200 with any ?'s

1260 square foot home with high ceilings, central ac , gated driveway and covered patio!