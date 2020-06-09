All apartments in San Antonio
525 Prado Street

Location

525 Prado Street, San Antonio, TX 78204
Englewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2bed 1 bath home shows very well! It is located on a good sized corner lot , securely gated with a long paved covered driveway for your vehicles. Vaulted ceilings and a great deal of potential as this can either be a sizable 2 bedrooms OR easily made into 3 bedrooms with the current layout. Covered porch on both sides and plenty of yard in the rear! A fourth room located behind the kitchen makes for a good utility room. Owner agrees to rent at $1095 with fridge n stove provided by owner. Please call Mark Perez (210)215-6200 with any ?'s
1260 square foot home with high ceilings, central ac , gated driveway and covered patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Prado Street have any available units?
525 Prado Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Prado Street have?
Some of 525 Prado Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Prado Street currently offering any rent specials?
525 Prado Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Prado Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Prado Street is pet friendly.
Does 525 Prado Street offer parking?
Yes, 525 Prado Street offers parking.
Does 525 Prado Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Prado Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Prado Street have a pool?
No, 525 Prado Street does not have a pool.
Does 525 Prado Street have accessible units?
No, 525 Prado Street does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Prado Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Prado Street does not have units with dishwashers.
