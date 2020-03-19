5221 GAWAIN DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Duplex for rent, walking distance from Roosevelt HS & Rackspace; near many restaurants, fitness centers, grocery centers, shopping centers and more. Located just off Loop 410 and IH35 for quick and convenient commute to and from Downtown, Fort Sam, Randolph AFB and around the city. Central air. The foyer opens to a large living room and opens to the dining room and kitchen area with an open view of the living area. Two full bath/shower combo. Spacious bedroom w ceiling fans; large backyard, pet friendly!