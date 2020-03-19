All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 24 2019 at 11:20 PM

5221 GAWAIN DR

5221 Gawain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5221 Gawain Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218
Camelot

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Duplex for rent, walking distance from Roosevelt HS & Rackspace; near many restaurants, fitness centers, grocery centers, shopping centers and more. Located just off Loop 410 and IH35 for quick and convenient commute to and from Downtown, Fort Sam, Randolph AFB and around the city. Central air. The foyer opens to a large living room and opens to the dining room and kitchen area with an open view of the living area. Two full bath/shower combo. Spacious bedroom w ceiling fans; large backyard, pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5221 GAWAIN DR have any available units?
5221 GAWAIN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5221 GAWAIN DR have?
Some of 5221 GAWAIN DR's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5221 GAWAIN DR currently offering any rent specials?
5221 GAWAIN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5221 GAWAIN DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5221 GAWAIN DR is pet friendly.
Does 5221 GAWAIN DR offer parking?
Yes, 5221 GAWAIN DR offers parking.
Does 5221 GAWAIN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5221 GAWAIN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5221 GAWAIN DR have a pool?
No, 5221 GAWAIN DR does not have a pool.
Does 5221 GAWAIN DR have accessible units?
No, 5221 GAWAIN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5221 GAWAIN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5221 GAWAIN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
