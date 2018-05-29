All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5202 VILLAGE GLEN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5202 VILLAGE GLEN
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:09 PM

5202 VILLAGE GLEN

5202 Village Glen · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Park Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5202 Village Glen, San Antonio, TX 78218
Park Village

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see yourself at home in this cozy 3 bedroom, one and a half bathroom house that is located just off of I-35! Right around the corner from Ft. Sam Houston and just down the road from Randolph AFB. Big backyard and pretty pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5202 VILLAGE GLEN have any available units?
5202 VILLAGE GLEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5202 VILLAGE GLEN currently offering any rent specials?
5202 VILLAGE GLEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 VILLAGE GLEN pet-friendly?
Yes, 5202 VILLAGE GLEN is pet friendly.
Does 5202 VILLAGE GLEN offer parking?
Yes, 5202 VILLAGE GLEN offers parking.
Does 5202 VILLAGE GLEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5202 VILLAGE GLEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 VILLAGE GLEN have a pool?
No, 5202 VILLAGE GLEN does not have a pool.
Does 5202 VILLAGE GLEN have accessible units?
No, 5202 VILLAGE GLEN does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 VILLAGE GLEN have units with dishwashers?
No, 5202 VILLAGE GLEN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5202 VILLAGE GLEN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5202 VILLAGE GLEN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Joseph at Huebner
11660 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Abbey at Grande Oaks
6418 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
City Base Vista
2566 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Flats at Big Tex
423 Blue Star
San Antonio, TX 78204
Tetro Student Village
7023 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78249
Axis at the Rim
18102 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257
Champions Gate
12639 South Hausman Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
El Mirador
3518 Grant Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78201

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio