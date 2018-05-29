5202 Village Glen, San Antonio, TX 78218 Park Village
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see yourself at home in this cozy 3 bedroom, one and a half bathroom house that is located just off of I-35! Right around the corner from Ft. Sam Houston and just down the road from Randolph AFB. Big backyard and pretty pet friendly!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5202 VILLAGE GLEN have any available units?
5202 VILLAGE GLEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.