Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful cozy home in historic Alta Vista neighborhood. Quiet and peaceful neighborhood with beautiful trees in backyard and throughout neighborhood. Large room that can be used as a 3rd bedroom or office space together with washer & dryer area; 2 parking areas: driveway & garage. Close to Hildebrand, main route to I-10 & 281.Also easy access to San Pedro business corridor to businesses & north star mall. Easy access to Incarnate Word University, Trinity University & San Antonio College & downtown..