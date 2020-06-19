518 PASCHAL ST

Amenities

Huge 1 BR duplex with bonus rooms in highly sought Tobin Hill Historic District. Walk or bike to The Pearl, River Walk Museum Reach, downtown and countless area attractions for dining, entertainment and urban living. Tons of space for the money with bonus room for guests, office, nursery or multiple living areas. Flexible floor plan, large rooms, hardwood floors, high ceilings, lots of windows. Updated kitchen and bath. Stove/range, refrigerator and laundry machines included. Convenient to downtown, Metropolitan Hospital , Fort Sam Houston, BAMC and area colleges and universities. $995 rent, water included; $995 deposit, $45 app fee per adult occupant, no pets, no smoking.