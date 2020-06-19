All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 518 PASCHAL ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
518 PASCHAL ST
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

518 PASCHAL ST

518 Paschal Street · (210) 821-1122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Tobin Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

518 Paschal Street, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1370 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Huge 1 BR duplex with bonus rooms in highly sought Tobin Hill Historic District. Walk or bike to The Pearl, River Walk Museum Reach, downtown and countless area attractions for dining, entertainment and urban living. Tons of space for the money with bonus room for guests, office, nursery or multiple living areas. Flexible floor plan, large rooms, hardwood floors, high ceilings, lots of windows. Updated kitchen and bath. Stove/range, refrigerator and laundry machines included. Convenient to downtown, Metropolitan Hospital , Fort Sam Houston, BAMC and area colleges and universities. $995 rent, water included; $995 deposit, $45 app fee per adult occupant, no pets, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 PASCHAL ST have any available units?
518 PASCHAL ST has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 PASCHAL ST have?
Some of 518 PASCHAL ST's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 PASCHAL ST currently offering any rent specials?
518 PASCHAL ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 PASCHAL ST pet-friendly?
No, 518 PASCHAL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 518 PASCHAL ST offer parking?
No, 518 PASCHAL ST does not offer parking.
Does 518 PASCHAL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 PASCHAL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 PASCHAL ST have a pool?
No, 518 PASCHAL ST does not have a pool.
Does 518 PASCHAL ST have accessible units?
No, 518 PASCHAL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 518 PASCHAL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 PASCHAL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 518 PASCHAL ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ridge At Southcross
4700 Stringfellow St
San Antonio, TX 78223
Chase Hill
15801 Chase Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road
San Antonio, TX 78258
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd
San Antonio, TX 78261
Chroma
5039 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Can Plant
503 Avenue A
San Antonio, TX 78215

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity