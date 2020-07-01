All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
507 Radiance Ave
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:58 PM

507 Radiance Ave

507 Radiance Drive · No Longer Available
Location

507 Radiance Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218
General Kruger

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You don't want to miss this gorgeous home!!! Recently renovated with fresh paint throughout, stunning granite counters in kitchen, hardwood and ceramic tile floors (NO carpet!), all new bathrooms. This home is light and bright and oh so welcoming! Perfect for entertaining, or just relaxing! Yards feature mature trees for shade. Convenient Central San Antonio location, with shopping, restaurants, parks, museums nearby and quick commute to Fort Sam Houston. This home will NOT stay on the market long

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Radiance Ave have any available units?
507 Radiance Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 Radiance Ave have?
Some of 507 Radiance Ave's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Radiance Ave currently offering any rent specials?
507 Radiance Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Radiance Ave pet-friendly?
No, 507 Radiance Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 507 Radiance Ave offer parking?
Yes, 507 Radiance Ave offers parking.
Does 507 Radiance Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Radiance Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Radiance Ave have a pool?
No, 507 Radiance Ave does not have a pool.
Does 507 Radiance Ave have accessible units?
No, 507 Radiance Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Radiance Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 Radiance Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

