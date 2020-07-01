507 Radiance Ave

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You don't want to miss this gorgeous home!!! Recently renovated with fresh paint throughout, stunning granite counters in kitchen, hardwood and ceramic tile floors (NO carpet!), all new bathrooms. This home is light and bright and oh so welcoming! Perfect for entertaining, or just relaxing! Yards feature mature trees for shade. Convenient Central San Antonio location, with shopping, restaurants, parks, museums nearby and quick commute to Fort Sam Houston. This home will NOT stay on the market long