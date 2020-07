Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful one owner home on almost an acre of privacy in the heart of Stone Oak. Gated community, great schools, and a sprawling backyard oasis with pool. 1 Story, 4 bed plus study, separate formal living and dining, open concept kitchen and family room. Center island kitchen with breakfast bar, gas cooktop, and plenty of counter space. Don't miss the opportunity to live in one of Stone Oaks best kept secret neighborhoods.