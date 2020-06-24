All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:59 AM

5056 AYRSHIRE DR

5056 Ayrshire · No Longer Available
Location

5056 Ayrshire, San Antonio, TX 78217
El Chaparral Fertile Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*Ask about our Military Discount* Ceramic tile throughout and wood laminate in bedrooms makes this ideal for those with allergies. No carpet! Vaulted ceiling in living & dining. Includes microwave oven. Water included. Washer/Dryer connection in garage. No pets allowed. Convenient to major highways, bus route, shopping. $45 per applicant. Income requirement is 3X monthly rent. Any occupant age 18 or over must submit an application. Tenant must provide renter's insurance policy at the time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5056 AYRSHIRE DR have any available units?
5056 AYRSHIRE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5056 AYRSHIRE DR have?
Some of 5056 AYRSHIRE DR's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5056 AYRSHIRE DR currently offering any rent specials?
5056 AYRSHIRE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5056 AYRSHIRE DR pet-friendly?
No, 5056 AYRSHIRE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5056 AYRSHIRE DR offer parking?
Yes, 5056 AYRSHIRE DR offers parking.
Does 5056 AYRSHIRE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5056 AYRSHIRE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5056 AYRSHIRE DR have a pool?
No, 5056 AYRSHIRE DR does not have a pool.
Does 5056 AYRSHIRE DR have accessible units?
No, 5056 AYRSHIRE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5056 AYRSHIRE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5056 AYRSHIRE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
