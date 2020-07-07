5030 Roan Brk

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dc667e70f0 ---- Perfect home available for July move in! This home has it all, make it yours today! Open floor plan, high ceilings, gas fireplace, elegant ceiling fans, spacious kitchen w/ tons of counter space/cabinet storage, Water softener! Charming covered porch with wood deck perfect for R&R and entertaining! Large backyard with greenbelt privacy. Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Great Location Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Three Bedroom Two Car Garage