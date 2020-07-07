All apartments in San Antonio
5030 Roan Brk
Last updated July 28 2019 at 4:25 PM

5030 Roan Brk

5030 Roan Brook · No Longer Available
Location

5030 Roan Brook, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dc667e70f0 ---- Perfect home available for July move in! This home has it all, make it yours today! Open floor plan, high ceilings, gas fireplace, elegant ceiling fans, spacious kitchen w/ tons of counter space/cabinet storage, Water softener! Charming covered porch with wood deck perfect for R&R and entertaining! Large backyard with greenbelt privacy. Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Great Location Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Three Bedroom Two Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5030 Roan Brk have any available units?
5030 Roan Brk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5030 Roan Brk have?
Some of 5030 Roan Brk's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5030 Roan Brk currently offering any rent specials?
5030 Roan Brk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5030 Roan Brk pet-friendly?
Yes, 5030 Roan Brk is pet friendly.
Does 5030 Roan Brk offer parking?
Yes, 5030 Roan Brk offers parking.
Does 5030 Roan Brk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5030 Roan Brk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5030 Roan Brk have a pool?
No, 5030 Roan Brk does not have a pool.
Does 5030 Roan Brk have accessible units?
No, 5030 Roan Brk does not have accessible units.
Does 5030 Roan Brk have units with dishwashers?
No, 5030 Roan Brk does not have units with dishwashers.

