5022 Summitwood

Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c8ea020097 ---- Very spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home! This unit is located on the end of the building with lots of natural lighting. Super convenient location close to IH-410, shopping, entertainment, etc. Beautiful stained concrete floors and carpet throughout home. This homes are in an excellent location and do not last long on the market. Don\'t hesitate and call our office today! NO PETS. NO SMOKING. Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat No Pets Allowed One Car Garage Three Bedroom Two Story Washer/Dryer In Unit