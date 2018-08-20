All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:24 PM

5022 Summitwood

5022 Summit Wood · No Longer Available
Location

5022 Summit Wood, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c8ea020097 ---- Very spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home! This unit is located on the end of the building with lots of natural lighting. Super convenient location close to IH-410, shopping, entertainment, etc. Beautiful stained concrete floors and carpet throughout home. This homes are in an excellent location and do not last long on the market. Don\'t hesitate and call our office today! NO PETS. NO SMOKING. Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat No Pets Allowed One Car Garage Three Bedroom Two Story Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5022 Summitwood have any available units?
5022 Summitwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5022 Summitwood have?
Some of 5022 Summitwood's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5022 Summitwood currently offering any rent specials?
5022 Summitwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5022 Summitwood pet-friendly?
No, 5022 Summitwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5022 Summitwood offer parking?
Yes, 5022 Summitwood offers parking.
Does 5022 Summitwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5022 Summitwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5022 Summitwood have a pool?
No, 5022 Summitwood does not have a pool.
Does 5022 Summitwood have accessible units?
No, 5022 Summitwood does not have accessible units.
Does 5022 Summitwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 5022 Summitwood does not have units with dishwashers.

