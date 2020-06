Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location, Location, Location - Gorgeous home. Newly remodeled, move in ready! Open floor plan with high ceilings, updated appliances (refrigerator, washer and dryer to remain on property at no expense to the owner). Fantastic rear yard w/ garden and screened in patio area. This home is great for entertaining guests and central to many shops, restaurants, etc. All applicants 18 years of age or older must submit application w/ fee. Pet Restrictions. Case by case basis.



(RLNE2784208)