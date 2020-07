Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

4949 Hamilton Wolfe # 1103 Available 03/01/20 Gorgeous Two Story Condo In Great Location - Great condo, close to Medical Center.

Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, range-oven and microwave.

Private patio with storage space.

Kitchen, living room with fireplace and half bathroom are downstairs. Bedroom and bathroom are upstairs.

Available for rent fully furnished also: $1,300

Pets negotiable.

Please contact us for a showing.



(RLNE4456448)