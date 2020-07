Amenities

4926 Bending Elms - Great Location for 2 Story Rental! - Wonderful two story with 3 bedrooms and utility up. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar is open to the family room. Powder bath for guests downstairs. Walk in pantry. Wood laminate floors in the main living area. Roomy master suite with enough space for comfortable sitting area. Double vanity and walk in closet. Conveniently located off OConnor and 1604 for easy access to Randolph AFB, the Forum, I-35 and 281. NEISD schools!



Please apply at www.TimParkerPM.com, make sure you check the Application Guidelines under Tenant Resources in our website. Also submit copy of ID and last 2 pay stubs.



(RLNE2273323)