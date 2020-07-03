All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4922 Parkford.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4922 Parkford
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

4922 Parkford

4922 Parkford · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4922 Parkford, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Available 04/15/20 Charming home on cul-de-sac lot in gated community - Property Id: 258361

Charming home surrounded by trees at the head of the cul-de-sac in Woodland Park gated community. Lovely backyard with stone patio and hot tub for your own private oasis! Great location, minutes from the medical center, shopping at the RIM and La Cantera, and major employers such as USAA, UTSA and Valero. Walking distance to Rawlinson Middle School and Clark High School.

Upgrades throughout including granite counters in kitchen and baths, dual vanities in both bathrooms, upgraded blinds, hardwood floors in main areas and tile in bathrooms. Fresh neutral paint in two bedrooms and new carpet being installed in all three bedrooms. New A/C, dishwasher, microwave and water heater.

Dogs and cats allowed with $300 pet fee and additional $30 rent per pet. Will consider other lease terms. House is unfurnished.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258361
Property Id 258361

(RLNE5695770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4922 Parkford have any available units?
4922 Parkford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4922 Parkford have?
Some of 4922 Parkford's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4922 Parkford currently offering any rent specials?
4922 Parkford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4922 Parkford pet-friendly?
Yes, 4922 Parkford is pet friendly.
Does 4922 Parkford offer parking?
No, 4922 Parkford does not offer parking.
Does 4922 Parkford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4922 Parkford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4922 Parkford have a pool?
No, 4922 Parkford does not have a pool.
Does 4922 Parkford have accessible units?
No, 4922 Parkford does not have accessible units.
Does 4922 Parkford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4922 Parkford has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siesta Lane
111 Siesta Lane
San Antonio, TX 78201
Southline
226 Newell Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78215
Oakdell Way Townhomes
6020 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Connally
5300 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
SUNGATE APARTMENTS
4227 Sun Gate Street
San Antonio, TX 78217
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio