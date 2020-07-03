4922 Parkford

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Available 04/15/20 Charming home on cul-de-sac lot in gated community - Property Id: 258361



Charming home surrounded by trees at the head of the cul-de-sac in Woodland Park gated community. Lovely backyard with stone patio and hot tub for your own private oasis! Great location, minutes from the medical center, shopping at the RIM and La Cantera, and major employers such as USAA, UTSA and Valero. Walking distance to Rawlinson Middle School and Clark High School.



Upgrades throughout including granite counters in kitchen and baths, dual vanities in both bathrooms, upgraded blinds, hardwood floors in main areas and tile in bathrooms. Fresh neutral paint in two bedrooms and new carpet being installed in all three bedrooms. New A/C, dishwasher, microwave and water heater.



Dogs and cats allowed with $300 pet fee and additional $30 rent per pet. Will consider other lease terms. House is unfurnished.

