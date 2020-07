Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Come take a look at this cute new rental on a large corner lot! 2 living spaces (one could be used as another bedroom or office area) , large backyard w/large metal building in the back for plenty of storage, & freshly painted throughout! Requirements: No broken leases/evictions, min. 600 credit score & income 3x the monthly rent. Sorry, no pets allowed.