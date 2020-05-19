All apartments in San Antonio
4635 Green Acres Woods

4635 Green Acres Woods · No Longer Available
Location

4635 Green Acres Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249
Woods of Shavano

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Beautiful home in The Woods Of Shavano! Spacious open living areas with cozy dual fireplace. Formal and informal dining and large gourmet kitchen. Beautiful Master bedroom with his and her closets. Covered patio for your family entertainment. Come see today!

(RLNE5730020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4635 Green Acres Woods have any available units?
4635 Green Acres Woods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4635 Green Acres Woods currently offering any rent specials?
4635 Green Acres Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4635 Green Acres Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, 4635 Green Acres Woods is pet friendly.
Does 4635 Green Acres Woods offer parking?
No, 4635 Green Acres Woods does not offer parking.
Does 4635 Green Acres Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4635 Green Acres Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4635 Green Acres Woods have a pool?
No, 4635 Green Acres Woods does not have a pool.
Does 4635 Green Acres Woods have accessible units?
No, 4635 Green Acres Woods does not have accessible units.
Does 4635 Green Acres Woods have units with dishwashers?
No, 4635 Green Acres Woods does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4635 Green Acres Woods have units with air conditioning?
No, 4635 Green Acres Woods does not have units with air conditioning.

