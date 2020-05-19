4635 Green Acres Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Beautiful home in The Woods Of Shavano! Spacious open living areas with cozy dual fireplace. Formal and informal dining and large gourmet kitchen. Beautiful Master bedroom with his and her closets. Covered patio for your family entertainment. Come see today!



(RLNE5730020)