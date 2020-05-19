4635 Green Acres Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249 Woods of Shavano
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Beautiful home in The Woods Of Shavano! Spacious open living areas with cozy dual fireplace. Formal and informal dining and large gourmet kitchen. Beautiful Master bedroom with his and her closets. Covered patio for your family entertainment. Come see today!
(RLNE5730020)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4635 Green Acres Woods have any available units?
4635 Green Acres Woods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.