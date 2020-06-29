All apartments in San Antonio
4610 River Fork

Location

4610 River Fork, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lower Southeast Side

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
game room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very open floor plan awaits you in this 2 story charmer! 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms plus a game room are upstairs leaving the downstairs for living and entertaining. The kitchen boasts a stainless steel appliance package- stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and over the stove microwave, brushed nickel fixtures and 2 tone paint. Awesome! Call for a viewing today! We LOVE your Pets! 4 Pets Max cannot exceed 300 lbs combined.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 River Fork have any available units?
4610 River Fork doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4610 River Fork have?
Some of 4610 River Fork's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 River Fork currently offering any rent specials?
4610 River Fork is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 River Fork pet-friendly?
Yes, 4610 River Fork is pet friendly.
Does 4610 River Fork offer parking?
No, 4610 River Fork does not offer parking.
Does 4610 River Fork have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 River Fork does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 River Fork have a pool?
No, 4610 River Fork does not have a pool.
Does 4610 River Fork have accessible units?
No, 4610 River Fork does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 River Fork have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4610 River Fork has units with dishwashers.

