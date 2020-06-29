4610 River Fork

Amenities

Very open floor plan awaits you in this 2 story charmer! 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms plus a game room are upstairs leaving the downstairs for living and entertaining. The kitchen boasts a stainless steel appliance package- stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and over the stove microwave, brushed nickel fixtures and 2 tone paint. Awesome! Call for a viewing today! We LOVE your Pets! 4 Pets Max cannot exceed 300 lbs combined.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.