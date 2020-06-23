All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019

4522 Roxio

4522 Roxio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4522 Roxio Drive, San Antonio, TX 78238

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Spacious Home, with Living, Dining, Study, and Island Kitchen downstairs. Smartly designed 3 bedrooms, loft/game room, and laundry upstairs. Many upgrades, level backyard with no neighbors behind.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.

Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4522 Roxio have any available units?
4522 Roxio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4522 Roxio currently offering any rent specials?
4522 Roxio isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4522 Roxio pet-friendly?
No, 4522 Roxio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4522 Roxio offer parking?
No, 4522 Roxio does not offer parking.
Does 4522 Roxio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4522 Roxio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4522 Roxio have a pool?
No, 4522 Roxio does not have a pool.
Does 4522 Roxio have accessible units?
No, 4522 Roxio does not have accessible units.
Does 4522 Roxio have units with dishwashers?
No, 4522 Roxio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4522 Roxio have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4522 Roxio has units with air conditioning.
