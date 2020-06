Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub sauna

You will love this beautiful 3 BR brick house w/ 2 full baths, hardwood floors and new paint! The master bedroom has large shower and the hall bath has a tub shower combination. Enclosed garage with utility area, eat in kitchen and wood deck off kitchen area leading to back yard. Shade trees in back and front. Fenced yard. Home has been well maintained, clean and pretty.