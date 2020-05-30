All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4451 SUMMER SUN LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4451 SUMMER SUN LN
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

4451 SUMMER SUN LN

4451 Summer Sun Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Sun Gate
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4451 Summer Sun Lane, San Antonio, TX 78217
Sun Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home in great location. Good size back yard with storage shed. The owner painted just before current tenant moved in. I will have more pictures when the tenant moves out at the end of January.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4451 SUMMER SUN LN have any available units?
4451 SUMMER SUN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4451 SUMMER SUN LN currently offering any rent specials?
4451 SUMMER SUN LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4451 SUMMER SUN LN pet-friendly?
No, 4451 SUMMER SUN LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4451 SUMMER SUN LN offer parking?
Yes, 4451 SUMMER SUN LN does offer parking.
Does 4451 SUMMER SUN LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4451 SUMMER SUN LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4451 SUMMER SUN LN have a pool?
No, 4451 SUMMER SUN LN does not have a pool.
Does 4451 SUMMER SUN LN have accessible units?
No, 4451 SUMMER SUN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4451 SUMMER SUN LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 4451 SUMMER SUN LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4451 SUMMER SUN LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 4451 SUMMER SUN LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Cresta Bella
19702 Bella Loma Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
Southline
226 Newell Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78215
Barcelo
3501 Pin Oak Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Agora Stone Oak
1207 Agora Palms Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258
Infinity at the Rim Apartments
18130 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive
San Antonio, TX 78209
Miller Manor
205 East Huisache Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio