4419 Putting Green

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bb0c94b049 ----
Great 3/2 in Northern Hills Neighborhood located near Thousand Oaks & Wetmore. Come out and see this great home in a well established neighborhood, golf course located in very close proximity. Mature tree offer great shade for the home year round. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.
*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Flooring Tile
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Fireplace
Indoor Formal Dining
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage