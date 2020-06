4414 KNOLLMANOR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

REFRIGERATOR with ICE MAKER, DISHWASHER, STOVE & BI MICROWAVE are all included in rent. WOOD-LOOK VINYL PLANK FLOORING IN LIVING, DINING AND KITCHEN. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS! CUL-DE-SAC LOT! LARGE SINGLE LIVING AREA W/ FIREPLACE! NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN! WOODEN DECK FOR OUTDOOR RELAXING! FENCED YARD. HIGH CEILINGS & CEILING FANS! KNOLLCREEK HAS A COMMUNITY POOL + TENNIS FACILITY. WE CAN PROCESS APPLICATIONS QUICKLY! SOME MINOR MAKE-READY STILL in PROGRESS BUT QUICK MOVE-IN IS POSSIBLE.