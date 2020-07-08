434 Jockey, San Antonio, TX 78227 Valley High North
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Very nice neighborhood close to Lackland and a very convenient Location to N.W. San Antonio. Two living areas and two dining areas all bedrooms up plus large gameroom upstairs. 1795 s.f. per tax office. The home has been painted inside recently. Shows very well.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
